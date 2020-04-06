By Trend

After forty-five days from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19) in Iran, it became clear that the virus is more dangerous than the H1N1 flu (swine flu), said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur so far, it was thought that the virus was not so dangerous.

He added that at first wearing face masks was not recommended for healthy citizens? however the opinion has changed recently, and the facts show that wearing a mask in places where distance is not maintained can prevent the spread of the virus.

The official said that over the past 2-3 days, Tehran is again crowded.

"However, not all labor activities have been allowed yet. If this trend continues, the spread of the virus in Tehran will increase again," he said.

Jahanpur said that China has provided the most assistance to Iran in the fight against the coronavirus in recent weeks, and it should not be forgotten.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60,500 people have been infected, 3,739 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 24,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

