By Trend

US President Donald Trump said that he promised Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte $100 million in medical assistance in connection with the coronavirus, Trend reports citing FN.

“I just called the Italian Prime Minister. We have additional potential, additional products that we don’t need. We will send to Italy about various things for about 100 million dollars – surgical, medical, hospital things,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz