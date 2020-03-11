By Trend

The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $145.9 million in 2019, which is 48.7 percent more than in 2018, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Turkmenistan’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to 0.2 percent in 2019.

Thus, some $116.2 million of the sum accounted for export of Kazakh goods to Turkmenistan. The export volume increased by 34 percent and accounted for 0.2 percent of the total Kazakh export value.

In turn, a significant increase of import of Turkmen goods to Kazakhstan has been observed. Thus, import volume in 2019 amounted to $29.8 million which is 2.6 times more than in 2018. Share of import from Turkmenistan amounted to 0.1 percent in the total volume.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with all countries exceeded $96 billion, which is 1.3 percent more than in 2018.

Some $57.7 billion of the sum accounted for export (decrease by 5.4 percent), whereas import amounted to $38.4 billion (increase by 13.9 percent).

Plant products, metal goods, natural calcium phosphate, timber and its products, rolled metal products, as well as flour, confectionary and flour products are major export items of Kazakhstan.

In its turn, Turkmenistan exports to Kazakhstan gas, oil and petroleum products, motor vehicles, fresh and refrigerated tomatoes, engines and power plants.

