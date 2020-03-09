By Trend

The total number of arrivals by international non-resident travellers coming to Georgia in February 2020 decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the same period of last year and amounted to 466,409, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

As reported, the number of visits by international visitors, defined as visits by people who are over the age of 15 and travel for less than one year, came out to 386,859, which is 0.6 percent less compared to February 2019.

Out of the visits of international visitors, 257,547 visits were tourist-type (a visit which includes an overnight stay in Georgia) which is 4 percent more compared to last year.

As for Georgia's neighbor countries, visits by international visitors increased from Azerbaijan (12.8 percent) and Turkey (3.8 percent), while visits from Russia (-25 percent) decreased.

In February 2020, a major increase of visits was noted by international visitors from the following EU countries: Estonia - 161.5 percent, Poland - 84.8 percent, Italy - 81.2 percent, France - 52.4 percent, Germany - 38 percent.

In February a significant increase was recorded from the following countries: Kuwait - 58.5 percent, Belarus - 52.3 percent, Israel - 39.5 percent, USA - 29.1 percent, Saudi Arabia - 17.7 percent.

In January-February 2020, the number of arrivals by international travellers stood at 1.09 million which is a 10.2 percent increase, while the number of visits by international visitors stood at 910,548 (a 10.2 percent increase). In the same period, the number of tourist-type visits came to 67,517 which is 12.2 percent more compared to the first two months of 2019.