By Trend

Countries worldwide can change the trajectory of coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, Trend reports with reference to WHO.

During his speech at the media briefing on March 5, 2020 said that WHO sees encouraging signs from South Korea as the number of newly-reported cases appears to be declining, and the cases that are being reported are being identified primarily from known clusters.

“Although a few countries are reporting large numbers of cases, 115 countries have not reported any cases. 21 countries have reported only one case. And 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days,” he said.

In his words, the experience of these countries and of China continues to demonstrate that this is not a one-way street.

“This epidemic can be pushed back, but only with a collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government. If countries act aggressively to find, isolate and treat cases, and to trace every contact, they can change the trajectory of this epidemic,” he said.

He added that although COVID-19 presents an acute threat now, it is absolutely essential that countries do not lose this opportunity to strengthen their preparedness systems.

During his speech he also highlighted that the fight against rumors and misinformation is a vital part of the battle against this virus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

