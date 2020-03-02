By Trend

State Committee for Industrial Safety of Uzbekistan in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding a national workshop on The culture of physical nuclear safety in practice from 2 March through 5 March 2020, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee for Industrial Safety of Uzbekistan.

The event is organized to support national efforts to maintain a high level of nuclear security.

The seminar will bring together leading IAEA experts and competent persons in the field of nuclear security and more than 40 representatives of ministries and agencies of Uzbekistan. The training seminar includes reports and discussions, practical sessions aimed at improving knowledge and experience of Uzbek specialists. Upon the results of the training, the workshop participants of the seminar will be get certificates.

As nuclear technology spreads around the world, the task of protecting the world community from nuclear catastrophe and nuclear terrorism becomes more and more urgent, the report said.

Nuclear security is an important element in the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and in countering the possibility of nuclear terrorism and contributes to the safe development of nuclear energy. It is the responsibility of the country itself to organize and implement an appropriate nuclear security system.

IAEA has confirmed 560 cases of unauthorized use of isotope devices around the world since 1993. In order to address these challenges, nuclear facility operators, regulators and international organizations have paid increased attention to ensuring adequate security at facilities using radioactive and nuclear materials.

In-depth analysis of a number of radiation and nuclear accidents has shown that one of the main root causes of accidents is the shortcomings in nuclear safety culture and security culture.

