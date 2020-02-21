By Trend

There are 40,000 stationary polling stations out of 54,600 polling stations opened during the ongoing parliamentary elections in Iran, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister and Chairman of the Central Election Commission Jamal Orf told reporters.

“The Iranian Interior Ministry has created all necessary conditions for holding the elections,” Orf added, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“Additional ballot papers were prepared and sent to the polling stations. Therefore, there will be no shortage of ballot papers,” the chairman said.

"No problems have been reported during the elections so far," the chairman said. “More than 7,100 candidates are competing for 290 MP seats in the 11th parliamentary elections in Iran. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The elections are being held in 208 constituencies at 54,000 polling stations.”

