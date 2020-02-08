By Trend

A large-scale program is being implemented at a faster pace in the oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan, adopted in 2017 pursuant to a presidential decree "On approval of a program to increase hydrocarbon production for 2017–2021", a representative of the ERIELL Group international oilfield services told Trend in an interview.

"It includes construction of new wells and the overhaul of existing ones, as well as creation of technological facilities. All this significantly expands geography of hydrocarbon supplies, including in strategic directions for Uzbekistan," the representative stated.

He said that drilling is known to be associated with increased danger and risk, while well drilling can only be carried out with the strictest observance of all the rules and requirements.

"The ERIELL Group has been doing an excellent job for over 15 years," he said.

In 2019, the company, together with contractors - drilling companies of Uzbekneftegaz JSC - completed 109 wells and 6 more wells are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The total penetration per year was 320,000 meters. Moreover, the ERIELL group achieved a commercial drilling speed of 1136 meters per day.

Since 2018, ERIELL group has been actively using the method of hydraulic fracturing in Uzbekistan in order to increase the yield of formations in wells with a low flow rate or a complete absence of gas inflow. Since the beginning of 2019, hydraulic fracturing has been performed at 54 wells in the Kashkadarya and Bukhara regions.

"Another method of increasing gas flow is the use of multi-volume acid treatment using a coiled tubing unit. In 2019, the application of this method at 67 wells also allowed to increase the additional increase in natural gas production for the needs of the population," ERIELL said.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has carried out overhaul of 79 wells using lifting equipment in Uzbekistan. As a result of work under the program of measures to increase hydrocarbon production for 2017−2021, 114 oil and gas wells were connected in terms of field development in the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Bukhara and Andijan regions.

Furthermore, construction and commissioning of 114 plume pipelines with a total length of 139 km, 14 gas pipelines-collectors with a total length of 201.5 km, and 7 gas collection points were completed. Within the framework of the project "Construction of 50 wells at the Surgil field", 20 wells were equipped and 10 pipelines-loops with a total length of 14.67 km were built.

"The largest and most complex project of the year was the Mustakillikning 25 Yilligi field, whose reserves are estimated at more than 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This year, the first appraisal well was drilled 3,600 meters deep. On July 24, a new gas-bearing facility was opened as a result of drilling," the company's representative stressed.

ERIELL attaches great importance to the training of qualified professionals - last year, in Uzbekistan, the company employed 1,754 people.

The rep added that ERIELL group has its own training center. Its component is the regional branch in Karshi, where training of specialists in the field of drilling is carried out. In 2019, about a thousand people underwent training and education.

ERIELL, an international oilfield service group, provides well drilling and workover services to leading oil and gas companies in Russia, Central and Southern Asia, and Middle East.

The company has invested in technology and innovation, providing services to the same high standards in extreme desert climates, mountainous regions and permafrost zones.

