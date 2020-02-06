By Trend

UAE's Mubadala Investment Company plans to acquire a stake in Talimarjan TPP JSC for its further modernization and development, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

To date, the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant’s generating capacity includes a steam unit with a capacity of 800 MW, and two units of modern combined-cycle plants with a total capacity of 900 MW.

It is planned to install additional high-tech combined-cycle generating units with a capacity of at least 900 mW, which will require investments of about $1 billion.

Mubadala Investment Company is working on a joint venture project in which Uzbekistan's contribution will be made in the form of partial ownership shares in JSC Talimarjan thermal power plant.

In general, Mubadala’s large-scale investments in the country’s electricity sector will be the first step of the company in Uzbekistan. The successful implementation of this project will allow Mubadala to confidently expand its investments in other sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

