Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 20 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on January 21.

At the same time, the country’s non-oil exports reduced by three percent in terms of value.

Explaining the reason for the decrease in the value of the non-oil export, Dejpasand said that "the three-percent fall in terms of value is because exporters believed that the value assigned to the exported goods was more than their real value considering their base prices."

Answering a question about deposition of commodities in the country’s customs, he said: "The goods and materials which haven’t been declared to the customs are not considered deposited so we have minimal deposition of raw materials, and basic goods in the country’s customs at the moment.”

Iran’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $100-million positive balance in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – December 21, 2019).

The country’s non-oil exports reached $31.9 billion in the above-mentioned time span, while the imports stood at $31.8 billion.

