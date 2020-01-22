By Abdul Kerimkhanov

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has expressed his country’s readiness to develop ties with Qatar.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take new steps in the economic and trade relations between the two countries" Rouhani said at the meeting of Iranian and Qatari high-ranking delegations in Tehran.

Rouhani emphasised that Qatar could be a base for the development of commercial, economic and maritime relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the great potentials and capacities for investment in Iran in various sectors such as agriculture, industry and hotel construction, the head of Iran said that Qatari economic and private sector businesspeople can also take this opportunity and invest in these projects to promote cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking about Iran's progress in various sectors of science and technology, knowledge-based activities and services in the water and electricity sectors, Rouhani said "We are ready to transfer our experience in these sectors to the friendly country of Qatar."

The President underlined the importance of developing bilateral relations and tourism between the two countries.

"Establishment of a joint commission on cooperation between the two countries is essential for accelerating the implementation of mutual agreements and planning for the development of comprehensive relations between the two countries," he stressed.

Rouhani stated that Iran's cooperation with Qatar in the development of regional stability and security is very important, especially regarding the implementation of the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) Initiative.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has been consulting and interacting with Qatar in various regional and international issues, and today, these relations should deepen.”

Rouhani expressed hope that during the formation of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries, an exhibition of the capabilities of Iran and Qatar would be held to present investment opportunities.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim officially invited Rouhani to make a visit to Doha.

"The friendship and relations of Iran and Qatar have developed and strengthened in recent years, and I hope this visit is a good step towards further development of Tehran-Doha relations and accelerating the implementation of agreements," the leader of Qatar stated.

He also referred to the formation of the Joint Commission on Cooperation in the near future.

"We urge members of the commission to address various issues of interest to the two countries that could contribute to the development, strengthening and consolidation of Tehran-Doha relations in all fields”.

"We welcome the cooperation of Iranian and Qatari businesspeople and economic executives to," he said, adding that efforts should be made to further deepen relations between the two countries in various sectors of economic, trade, tourism and joint venture investment”.

Sheikh Tamim further informed that the Qatari side will provide special facilities for the development of Iran-Qatar trade cooperation.

He also said that Iran and Qatar have always consulted and cooperated in different regional and international developments at different levels.

"We believe that we should cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran as an influential country to maintain security in this region and any security cooperation in this region without the presence of Iran is of no value," Sheikh Tamim concluded.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

