By Trend

Kazakhstan’s government has submitted for public discussion a decree draft on denunciation of an agreement on the order of cooperation when using Kazakhstan’s land area for the fall of parts of missiles launched from the Dombarovsky Air Base (interceptor aircraft base in Orenburg Oblast, Russia), Trend reports with reference to the decree draft published at Kazakhstan’s electronic government portal.

According to the decree draft, Kazakhstan’s government orders to denunciate the agreement signed on October 15, 2015 between governments of Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to the explanatory note of the draft, the agreement denunciation will not require any additional expenditures from republican budget and will not lead to any negative socio-economic or legal consequences.

The public discussion is open till Jan. 10, 2020.

Kazakhstan is participating in implementation of the Russian Program for Elimination of the Inter-continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) that are being withdrawn from service and used in the Dnepr Space Launch System (SLS) for commercial orbital launches of payloads.

In June, 2017, Russian party announced the absence of need to use a land area in Kazakhstan due to the fact that the resumption of launches of ICBMs is not possible, and as a result, there is no need to use a land as a fall area.

