By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran’s government-owned Pars Petrochemical Plant has increased the volume of its exports by 21.5 percent, the company’s CEO, Massoud Hassani, has said.

"Exports of Pars Petrochemical Plant products have increased by 21.5 percent over the last eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 21) compared to last year's corresponding period," he said.

Hassani said that the process of production and export of Pars Petrochemical Plant has improved considerably in comparison with 2018.

He pointed stressed that the company was planning to produce more value-added product items from styrene monomer other than usual polystyrene.

"Implementing this program can generate an annual profit of 100,000 billion rials or $2.4 million from currently 60,000 billion rials ($1.4 million).

Hassani also announced completion of the company's production chain, especially for styrene monomer and propane.

Noting that the production capacity of styrene monomer had increased by 7 percent and ethyl benzene by 20 percent, he said: "The company's plan is to achieve a 25 percent growth in styrene monomer production next year."

Parsian Oil & Gas Development Group (POGDC) currently manages the annual production of 2,48 million tons of ammonia, 3,845 million tons of urea, 3,38 million tons of methanol, and more than eight million tons of oil refinery products.

The Holding has diversified its activities into the fields of energy, oil industry engineering and construction, rail transportation and marketing of petrochemical and oil products in order to bring under its management the entire cycle of the industry - from production to marketing and other related activities.

Currently, there are 54 petrochemical plants in Iran, which supply 53.6 million tons of petrochemical products. About 30.7 million tons of products are ready for sale, and the rest is consumed by the plants.

In addition, as many as 34 petrochemical projects have achieved more than 20 percent progress. Once these projects are completed, Iran's petrochemical production will grow to 75 million tons by March 2022. If new petrochemical projects are no longer launched, existing projects’ production will exceed 100 million tons by March 2026.

Iran exports its petrochemical products to dozens of countries in different parts of the world. As many as 13 percent of products are exported to the Indian subcontinent, 23 percent to the Southeast Asia countries, 22 percent to China, 18 percent to the countries of the Far East, 5 percent to Europe and 19 percent to the Middle East.

An important feature of Iran’s petrochemical industry is the country's favorable geographical location and good access to Asian and European markets, as well as free seas, which makes it easier and cheaper to export and transport.