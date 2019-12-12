By Trend

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is likely to register a 2 percent decline in sales next year as pressures from the slowing economy and U.S.-China trade tensions continue, the country's top auto industry body said on Thursday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects sales to slide to about 25.31 million vehicles in 2020, it said at a conference on Thursday.

---

