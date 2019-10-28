By Trend

A new service and trade center UzAuto Motors Service & Trade-In Center was opened In Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, Trend reports citing UzAuto Motors.

At the center, the customers can exchange a used car for a new one with a surcharge on the Trade-in system.

World practice Trade-in allows owners of a used car to exchange it for a completely new one with a surcharge at a car dealership, and those wishing to purchase a used car can be confident in the legal "cleanliness" and real "medical history" of a used car.

It is worth noting that the owners of used cars, when exchanging the vehicle for a new one, are exempted from the cost of re-registering the handed over vehicle.

