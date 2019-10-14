By Trend

Uzbekistan’s joining the Turkic Council is a natural process, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov told Trend.

“That’s because the states very close in their culture, history, language and traditions unite here,” Kamilov said.

The minister added that of course, there is also pragmatic interest, which includes trade, economic cooperation in the field of transport and communications and education.

“That is, we have a lot in common,” Kamilov said.

On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states.

Uzbekistan for the first time participates in this meeting as a full member of the Turkic Council.

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.

