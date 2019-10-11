By Trend

The EU expresses its commitment to further strengthen partnership with Turkmenistan in order to support modernization and reform processes, Trend reports referring to a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov from EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian.

In his letter, Burian expressed satisfaction with Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to cooperate with the EU within the new EU Strategy for Central Asia, existing bilateral ties, as well as effective partnership with the EU office in Turkmenistan.

This constructive political dialogue and targeted cooperation are important to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development in Turkmenistan and in the region in the interests of the EU and Turkmenistan, as well as to ensure the prosperity of their societies, the diplomat noted.

Turkmenistan has long been exploring the possibility of bringing its energy carriers to the European market. The Trans-Caspian project may be implemented as part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is being lobbied by the EU.

A 300-kilometer gas pipeline is to be laid along the Caspian seabed to the shores of Azerbaijan for the project to become a reality. The legal status of the Caspian Sea, after twenty years of the negotiations among the Caspian countries, was finally approved in 2018.

