By Trend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn and Chairman of the Zamil Group Holding Company Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil discussed issues of cooperation in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed issues related to step up cooperation between Kazakhstan and the holding, as well as the investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. Kazakh diplomat briefed Chairman about national legislation in the field of protection of foreign investments and presented some priority investment project in Kazakhstan.

Zamil Group Holding Company was founded by the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hamad Al Zamil as a trading entity selling food items and textiles in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the 1930s.

Today Zamil Group is a renowned and internationally respected, multi-million dollar global investment company known for its diversified industrial operations and commercial interests.

Through more than 60 sector businesses a range of industrial, commercial, services and consumer solutions meet the needs of worldwide operators in the industrial, commercial petrochemical and services sectors. These solutions range from air-conditioning manufacturing to food processing, plastics to steel fabrication and travel services. The Group is also involved in banking and industrial investment, paint, fencing systems and packaging.

