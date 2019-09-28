By Trend

Yhlasgeldi Amanov been appointed the Consul General of Turkmenistan in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Trend reports referring to the relevant decree signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in 1995.

The UAE companies are prominently represented in Turkmenistan's energy market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 as part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). This company is one of the biggest foreign investors in Turkmenistan.

Petrofac company took part in the implementation of a big service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field in the Mary province of Turkmenistan, the second biggest field in the world.

