After completing her visit to Shamakhi , First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has arrived in Ismayilli.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ismayilli.

Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of Ismayilli.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed Sadiga Orujova`s house in Diyalli village, Ismayilli region, which was built by the Ministry of Emergency Situations instead of the quake-damaged one.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of a newly-built kindergarten in the city of Ismayilli.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the reconstructed Palace of Culture in Ivanovka village, Ismayilli region.

