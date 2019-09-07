By Trend

The country strategy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) identifies three priority areas for operating in Uzbekistan, EBRD’s official told Trend in an interview.

First area is the private sector development through direct finance and advice to high-potential small and medium sized enterprises (SME), intermediated finance to micro enterprises and SME via credit lines and risk-sharing facilities through banks, local currency lending and direct finance to competitive, growth-oriented private companies.

The EBRD representative stated that the second area is green transition through extending finances to energy and resource efficiency in extractive industries and buildings; cleaner and more efficient energy generation, transmission and distribution; energy and resource efficient modernization of municipal infrastructure services.

The final and third area of operation is connectivity through upgrading transport infrastructure; upgrading regional gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks; initiatives to enhance countrywide access to information and communication technologies; funding and technical assistance to develop cultural heritage locations and support infrastructure to boost tourism.

In addition to financing, the EBRD will also support reforms in the three above priority areas through dialogue and technical assistance.

