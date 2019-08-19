By Trend

On Monday morning, August 19, commercial banks in Uzbekistan sell the US dollar for an average of 9,200 soums, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Thus, “Ipoteka Bank”, Kapitalbank and “Alokabank” buy a dollar at 9,130-9,150 soums per unit, and sell at 9,200. A little cheaper dollar can be bought at the National Bank - at 9,180 soums.

The euro in bank exchangers has also risen in price. The single European currency is sold at 9,200-9,760 soums, and bought at 9,450-10,000 soums.

On Thursday, August 15, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan established new exchange rates against the soum. The dollar went up to 9,061 soums (+179 soums), the euro - up to 10,092 soums (+163.84 soums), the Russian ruble - up to 138.47 soums (+2.09 soums).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz