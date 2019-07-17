By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan is actively developing the oil refining sector, investing a lot of funds in the construction and reconstruction of refineries. These steps led to an increase in the production of petroleum products in the country, but imports still constitute a significant part.

Ikromiddin Valizoda, Head of Tajik Antimonopoly Service, told reporters that in January to June 2019, as many as 238,400 tons of petroleum products were imported in Tajikistan by economic entities and individual entrepreneurs.

He noted that about 115,500 tons of diesel fuel, 83,100 tons of gasoline, 22,800 tons of jet fuel, 9,500 tons of lubricants and 7,300 tons of fuel oil arrived in Tajikistan in this period.

In general, as many as 50 companies supply oil products to Tajikistan.

Valizoda noted that Russia accounts for 87 percent of the total volume of oil products imported in Tajikistan, while 7.9 percent of oil products came from Kyrgyzstan, 2.4 percent from Kazakhstan, and the rest 2.7 percent from other countries.

He emphasized that GazpromNeft Tajikistan, which is a subsidiary of Russian Gazprom, Seganj LLC and Agency on the State Materials Reserve under the Government of Tajikistan, occupy a dominant position in the petroleum products market in Tajikistan with 41 percent, 37 percent, and 10 percent respectively.

The main purpose of Seganj company is to promote economic growth and development of the state, the provision of high-quality energy resources, as well as other types of services to both the population and enterprises of Tajikistan.

Given that Tajik total volume of petroleum products’ imports made up 239,000 tons in January to June 2019, it is possible to calculate that GazpromNeft Tajikistan supplied to Tajikistan about 98,000 tons, Seganj LLC - 88,000 tons and Agency on the State Materials Reserve under the Government of Tajikistan - 24,000 tons.

"According to the dynamics of prices for fuel and lubricants, the average selling price of one liter of AI-92 gasoline in late June ranged from 6.8 somonis ($0.72) to 7.8 somonis ($0.83)," Valizoda concluded.

By the end of 2018, Tajikistan imported about 446,000 tons of petroleum products for a total of $310.8 million. On average, the cost of one ton of petroleum products was $696.

Today, the country's oil and gas complex is represented by four oil and gas fields - Khoja Sartez, Kyzyl-Tumshuk and Bishtinchak (south of the country), as well as Niyazbek (Sogd region).

