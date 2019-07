By Trend

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck west of the beach resort of Broome, Australia, the United States Geological Survey said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties in the quake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), about 203 km (126 miles) offshore from the town in the state of Western Australia.

---

