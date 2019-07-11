By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan makes efforts to strengthen the energy situation in the region, planning to increase production of the blue fuel and develop the gas sector.

At the moment, the export of Uzbek gas is carried out in the direction of the three main partners - China, Russia and Kazakhstan. The authorities of Uzbekistan have set the goal to bring gas production to the level of 66 billion cubic meters per year by 2020.

New Chakar gas field has been discovered in the Fergana Valley in Uzbekistan. The Chakar structure is located in the Bulakbashi district of the Andijan region, Uzbekneftegaz JSC said in a message.

In March 2019, specialists began drilling the well No. 2. An industrial flow of natural gas has been obtained with a preliminary flow rate of up to 300,000 cubic meters per day at a depth of 1,710 meters.

In the near future, it is planned to conduct gas condensate studies to clarify the parameters of the formations, as well as to drill two more wells with a full range of geophysical surveys.

Meanwhile, the first flow of natural gas has been received at the new Aralyk field.

The Aralyk structure is located in the Muynak district of the Karakalpakstan Republic in Uzbekistan. The depth of the well No. 1 of the new field reaches 3,910 meters. According to the results of test work, an industrial flow of natural gas was obtained there with a preliminary flow rate of 700,000-800,000 cubic meters per day.

In the near future, work will be carried out on testing the possibly productive horizons at the well. Also, gas condensate studies have been carried out to clarify the parameters of the formations. In addition, experts will drill new exploratory wells No. 2 and 3 with a full range of geophysical research.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz