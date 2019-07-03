By Abdul Kerimkhanov

With the implementation of new power generation projects, Iran’s total power generation capacity will increase by about 5,000 megawatts (MW) by March 2020.

From March 21, 2019, the country's national energy system gained additional 557 MW of power, Iranian media reported. Nominal power generation in Iran reached 80,311 MW in March 2019, and now it has increased to 80,868 MW.

In February 2018, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian stressed the importance of the country's self-sufficiency in electricity production and said that Iran is the main producer of electricity in the Middle East.

He told reporters at the time that about 90 percent of equipment for power generation, even complex parts such as turbines and generators, is currently produced domestically.

Ardakanian added that Iran’s capacity to produce electricity has developed so much over the past four decades that the country became the main electricity producer in the region.

"Currently, we have energy exchanges with all countries that border us on land borders," he said.

Today Iran ranks 19th largest producer and 20th largest consumer of electricity in the world. Research by the Ministry of Energy indicated that 15,000-20,000 MW of capacity should be added in Iran in the next 20 years.

In recent years Iran has put greater emphasis on participation of domestic and foreign investors in the electricity generation sector. Projects are underway to add 40,000 MW/h capacity to the national grid.

