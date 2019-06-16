By Trend

A military ammunition depot has exploded in the capital of Syrian Arab Republic, SANA news agency reports, citing a military source, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the report, the explosion occurred due to the spread of a nearby wildfire.

Earlier, it was reported that a sound of a huge explosion has been heard in Damascus. Social media users have posted photos of black smoke over the Dummar district of the city, located in north-western Damascus.

