By Trend

KAMAZ FTC Corp., a truck manufacturer based in Tatarstan (Russia), in 2019 plans to conclude a contract with Turkmenistan for the supply of about 1,000 vehicles a year, Trend reports with reference to the TASS agency, which in turn refers the company’s director general Sergei Kogogin.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Negotiations were held (with Turkmenistan) at the highest level, the contract is being prepared,” he noted.

Turkmenistan is one of the biggest and stable markets for the sale of products of the leader of the Russian cargo machinery industry. Over the past ten years, Turkmenistan has received more than 9,000 trucks and special machinery of KAMAZ, and the company continues to promote the development of the country’s fleet of vehicles.

KAMAZ has its dealer network in Turkmenistan, which is represented in the cities of Ashgabat, Balkanabat, Mary and Turkmenabat.

