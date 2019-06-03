By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian citizens are unhappy with the policy pursued by the new Armenian authorities. These grievances result in protests taking place in the capital and other cities of Armenia.

An anti-Western campaign of the movement called VETO took place in Yerevan on May 31. The protests were outside the Yerevan office of Open Society Foundations Armenia.

Narek Malyan, civil activist and co-founder of VETO, is the action organizer. He came to the local office of the Soros Foundation, but police pushed him out. Then Malyan declared that he was starting a sit-in.

Malyan noted that the Armenian citizens have the full right to block the office building of the Soros Foundation, just as other citizens had previously blocked the buildings of the courts at the call of the Armenian PM.

The number of protestors was about hundred people. Representatives of the Armenian Communist Party joined the action.

A lot of police arrived at the place of the event. A scuffle took place between civil activists and police officers, during which participants in the action were pushed aside from the foundation building.

Malyan called double standards the fact that the police obstacled holding the protests.

Earlier, Larisa Minasyan, the head of the Open Society Foundation Armenia, told the police that Narek Malyan is going to block the entrance to their office.

Previously, Malyan and members of the Adequad public organization, held protests in front of the parliament building and the EU delegation in Armenia.

Meanwhile, in 11 administrative districts of Yerevan and 12 other cities of Armenia, representatives of Adequad organization held a rally timed to the Prime Minister’s birthday on June 1. During the action, the participants depicted the hashtag #SutNikol (Liar Nikol) on the asphalt and left similar inscriptions in other places.

Police detained about 30 protesters. Over 80 activists took part in the protests.

Arthur Danielyan, one of the event organizers, commenting on the police’s detention of about 30 people said that Pashinyan’s false statements are not only related to the economy, demography, foreign policy, security, but also relate to domestic political potential.

Another organizer Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan noted that the arrest of participants is political persecution. He added that the number of dissatisfied with the actions of the Armenian PM is constantly increasing, including the number of people ready for street fighting.

The initiative and hashtag began on April 1, April Fool's Day. During the month, Adequad held several actions, which culminated in the detention of activists.

Thus, Armenian opposition decided to mockingly congratulate Pashinyan on his birthday. These protests clearly show the wrong course of both external and internal policies of Yerevan.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz