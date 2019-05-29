By Trend

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Rovshen Garajaev took part in an interregional meeting in Tashkent on the control of container shipping, Trend reports with reference to the State Service.

The sixth annual meeting was held as part of the Container Control Program of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss priorities and needs in the field of control over container shipments and strengthen interregional cooperation between the customs services of the participating countries in identifying and preventing transportation of high-risk cargo.

During the meeting, the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding on the creation of an interregional network of customs services and port control groups was held.

Ashgabat considers it a priority to develop the large-scale North-South and East-West transport corridors, increase the capabilities of the Central Asia-Persian Gulf communication network and develop transport links in the Caspian-Black Sea region.

These projects cover the expansion of transport and communication ties between the countries of Central Asia with their further access to the markets of Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Near and Middle East.

In particular, sea freight transportation in the Caspian Sea is becoming increasingly important in the external economic relations of Turkmenistan. There is a growth in the volumes of cargo handled at the harbor berths, through which industrial and agricultural equipment, automotive equipment, metal products, timber, mineral fertilizers are delivered to Turkmenistan, while polypropylene, coke and other petroleum products, as well as chemical and construction industry products, are exported from the country.

