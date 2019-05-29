By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The strange attempt by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to solve the problems of his power by blocking the buildings of the courts was perceived in Europe with surprise. None of the European politicians commented on these events with understanding, and some could not even contain their bewilderment about this Pashinyan’s step.

At a meeting with journalists at the Polish Center for Eastern European Studies on May 28, Jerzy Marek Nowakowski, former Polish Ambassador to Armenia, expressed surprise that the Armenian PM called to block the buildings of the courts.

He noted that Pashinyan has not yet understood the difference between the head of state and the leader of the revolution. The former ambassador considers it absurd that the initiative on judicial reform quickly came to the fore after the change of Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure.

Nowakowski stands for the reform of the judicial system, but he considers what is happening to be the subordination of the judiciary to the executive branch.

The former ambassador also does not understand why the number one task for Pashinyan is to put Robert Kocharyan, Yuri Khachaturov and others by all means to jail. He recalls that Armenian citizens expected Pashinyan to carry out a real fight against corruption and systemic changes in the country, rather than detaining political opponents. Nowakowski believes that in connection with these processes, the stock of public trust provided to Armenian PM can run out very quickly.

Such an opinion from Europe is unlikely to please Pashinyan. Of course, the Armenian media can claim that this opinion is the personal opinion of the former ambassador, who is no longer bound by diplomatic obligations. However, there is no doubt that the steps taken by the new Armenian authorities are no less surprising for the current European politicians, who simply did not want to offend Yerevan.

Earlier, Armenian PM called on the country's citizens to block all entrances and exits of the courts of the Republic. Commenting on the court's decision to release ex-President Robert Kocharian from arrest, Pashinyan said that the second and most important stage of the revolution is maturing in the country.

Despite the rainy weather, civil activists blocked the buildings of the constitutional court on Baghramyan Avenue and the court of General jurisdiction, which decided to release former President Kocharian on May 18.

This appeal came after the release of the former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan from custody. The former and current "heads" of the illegal regime created in occupied Karabakh, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, have been vouched for him. Kocharyan was arrested on July 27, 2018, on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order.

In July 2018, Kocharyan was detained and placed under arrest on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order due to the dispersal of thousands of protests on March 1, 2008. The trial against Kocharyan began on May 13, 2019. Part of the charge relates to the March 1-2, 2008 riots, when 10 people were killed and more than 200 injured as a result of the harsh actions of the authorities. Another episode of the trial is related to the charges against the ex-President of taking bribes in especially large amounts.

