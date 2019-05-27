By Trend

The European Council Chairman Donald Tusk will visit Uzbekistan as part of his trip to the countries of Central Asia from May 29 to June 2, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the organization.

“The European Union has just published its new strategy for EU-Central Asia relations. The visit of the President of Tusk is another expression of the EU’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the region and individual countries,” the European Council press service noted.

He will meet with President Emomali Rakhmon in Tajikistan, President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev and the first President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakhstan, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Uzbekistan.

Donald Tusk scheduled a program in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) on May 30 and in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) on May 31.

The rest of the visit, according to the schedule of the head of the European Council, will be held in Uzbekistan until June 2.

The agenda of the visit includes issues of regional and bilateral cooperation, climate change, environmental protection and border management and security in the region, reads the message.

