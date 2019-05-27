By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Mohir Cement company will construct a new cement plant in Jaloliddin Balkhi district of Khatlon region.

The annual capacity of the enterprise will be 600,000 tons of cement. As many as $30 million will be allocated for the enterprise construction, according to the draft Investment agreement of Mohir Cement with the government of Tajikistan.

The investor is exempt from income tax and social tax for non-resident foreign persons, in accordance with the agreement.

Equipment, transport vehicles and materials imported by the investor for this project implementation, as well as the imported private property of foreign employees of the investor, are exempt from customs duties and value-added tax.

Mohir Cement is currently working with Chinese investors to produce cement in the Yavan district of the Khatlon region. Joint venture Chungtsai Mohir Cement began to operate in 2016. The project capacity is 1.2 million tons per year.

Currently, 18 plants are engaged in cement production on the territory of Tajikistan. Over 1.2 million tons of cement was produced in the country in January-April 2019, which is 75,000 tons more compared to the same period of 2018.

Tajik cement plants fully meet domestic needs in this building material. About 40 percent of the cement produced by plants for the first three months of 2019 was exported to neighboring countries, in particular, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Neighboring countries prefer to buy Tajik cement because of its high quality and relatively reasonable price.

In the coming years, it is planned to build and launch new cement manufacturing enterprises in Tajikistan. In particular, preliminary work began on the cement plant construction in the Qabodiyon district of Khatlon region, which will become the largest in the country.

