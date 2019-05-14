By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Chinese company Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd. will build a cement plant in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek government has issued a decree “On measures to organize the cement plant construction in the Kitab district of the Qashqadaryo region”.

The plant will use the raw material base (limestone, loess rocks) in the Kitab district for the Portland cement production.

The plant capacity will be 1.2 million tons of Portland cement per year, according to the document.

As part of the investment project, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd. has established a foreign enterprise called Qarshi Conch Cement.

The government allowed Qarshi Conch Cement to carry out construction and installation work with the parallel development of design and estimate documentation for the period up to September 1, 2020, as part of the investment project.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd. was founded on September 1, 1997. The company is mainly engaged in the production and sales of cement and commodity clinker.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and China were established on January 2, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $6.43 billion in 2018. Of this amount, $2.87 billion was Uzbek exports and $3.56 billion was imports.

Over 1,100 enterprises with Chinese capital are registered in Uzbekistan.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz