By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on May 8 during a meeting in Ashgabat with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuichenko stressed the strategic nature of the interstate partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

During the meeting attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, the Russian side’s commitment was reaffirmed to traditionally friendly relations with Turkmenistan, based on solid experience of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, the report said.

The role of the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission was noted. This structure is designed to help realize the impressive potential of the partnership, diversify business contacts, increase and expand trade, stimulate investment activity.

Chuichenko assured that the Russian partners will do their utmost to step up bilateral trade and economic cooperation and increase its indicators.

About 190 companies with the Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. ARETI International Group (formerly Itera Group) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the signed production sharing agreement (PSA) since 2009.

