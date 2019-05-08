By Trend

In the current Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019), exports of Iran's steel sector will reach $3.5 billion, said Khodadad Gharibpour, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran and Head of Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Trend reports referring to IMIDRO's website.

Iran's imports in this sector will amount to $3.3 billion, so the country's trade balance in sector will be positive, Gharibpour said.

In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2018-March 20, 2019), exports of Iran's extractive sector amounted to $9.22 billion, and exports of steel amounted to $4.1 billion, he added.

The Deputy Minister noted that currency related issues in the extractive sector will be addressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz