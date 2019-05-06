By Trend

From April 29 to May 5, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed in Urgench city the issues of delimitation and demarcation of the common state border, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The talks were held in the format of a joint Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission. The parties reviewed the results of the joint field topographic and geodetic work at the state border and summarized the land balance preliminary calculation and prepared a draft of the demarcation at certain sections of the state border, the report said.

The meeting participants also discussed the matter of aerial photography to prepare demarcation maps.

Following the meeting, heads of the delegations Tulkin Abdullayev and Mamed Mamedov signed the relevant protocol.

It was reported in November 2017 that the Turkmen parliament ratified the agreement on the area of the point of junction of the state borders of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The document itself was signed Nov. 10 in Samarkand city at the level of foreign ministers of the three states.

