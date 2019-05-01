By Trend

The process of refusing to supply fuel to Iranian airplanes by some European countries is still in force, Maqsood Asadi Samani, secretary of the Iranian Aviation & Space Industries Association, told the Young Journalists Club (YJC), Trend reports.

According to Asadi Samani, some countries, including Turkey, Lebanon, Kuwait and a number of European countries, have stopped supplying fuel to Iranian airplanes since the US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Asadi Samadi added that this issue creates problems for the airplanes belonging to Iranian air carriers.

"Despite the problems, none of the airline companies have ceased their flights," he said.

Pointing out that some European countries did not give fuel to Iranian airplanes because of their strong ties to the US, Asadi Samani added that, after holding consultations, some European countries did not impose any restrictions on the supply of fuel to Iranian airplanes.

Commenting on the delay in flight hours, Asadi Samani noted that these delays are mainly due to security – something which cannot be overlooked.

"Some flights are delayed due to weather conditions or technical malfunctions. A number of measures have been taken to reduce aircraft malfunctions,” he said.

