By Trend

In the first quarter of this year, the production of crude steel in Kazakhstan decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the 1 quarter of 2018 and amounted to 1.1 million tons, Trend reports with reference to energyprom.kz.

Karaganda region provided 965,000 tons or 85 percent of the total production, minus 3.7 percent for the year.

Within a general decline in the production of crude steel, the production of unalloyed steel decreased by 2.7 percent, while alloyed steel decreased immediately by 32 percent.

The output of flat rolled products from steel in Kazakhstan decreased by 48 percent at once.

Only the production of rods and bars of unalloyed steel (increase by 34.3 percent per year) and ribbed sheets from it (increase by 13.7 percent) are on a positive rise.

ArcelorMittal JSC that operates in Karaganda region is the world leader in steel production and holds a leading position in the major steel markets of the world, including such sectors as the automotive industry, construction, production of household appliances and packaging.

Steel production in 2018 in the country decreased by 14.8 percent compared with the previous year. Deliveries to foreign markets in the sector also went negative.

Thus, exports of flat rolled iron, non-alloyed, alloyed and stainless steel in the first two months decreased by 62 percent in tons and by 63.8 percent in money.

The main importer of flat rolled products is Russia (101,000 tons, minus 53.8 percent per year).

Exports of iron, alloyed, alloyed and stainless steel bars also declined: by 37.7 percent in tons and by 41.9 percent in money.

The main importer is Belarus (20,800 tons, minus 9.5 percent per year).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz