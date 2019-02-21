By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the head of Central Command of The US Armed Forces, General Joseph Votel, Trend reports with reference to the presidential press service.

The American military arrived in country to attend the conference of chiefs of the general staffs of Central and South Asia countries.

"Special attention was paid to the expansion of Uzbek-US military and military-technical cooperation and interaction in the field of security at the meeting," the press service stated.

Uzbek president noted that the conference of chiefs of staff of Armed Forces of Central and South Asia, organized by Central Command of The US Armed Forces that held for the first time in Uzbekistan, is a platform for discussing and developing joint approaches to solving one of the most acute problems of - the armed conflict in Afghanistan.

The commander of Central Command of The US Armed Forces expressed the hope that the parties would be able to work out a strategy for developing and deepening constructive partnership for the sake of peace and prosperity in the region based on the results of the planned event.

Earlier Votel, while speaking in the Senate of Congress, announced the desire of the United States to ensure that Central Asian countries refused military procurement from Russia and switched to contracts with The US.

"Uzbekistan expressed interest in diversifying its military supplies and provided a list of American systems and equipment in which they are interested in buying. This interest represents a unique opportunity to divert Uzbekistan away from military purchases from Russia and deepen our relations," said Votel.

Moreover, Votel met with Uzbek Minister of Defense, Major-General Bahodir Kurbanov.

The sides discussed issues of the current state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-American cooperation in the field of defense and military education, exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial relations in the military-technical direction. It was noted that over the past year countries managed to achieve significant results in the development of comprehensive and multifaceted intergovernmental relations, including in the field of defense.

Currently, the multi-faceted Uzbek-US relations are being consistently strengthened, joint programs and projects are being implemented in the fields of innovation, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other industries. The volume of mutual trade in 2018 doubled.

