By Trend

Pakistani ambassador to Iran Riffat Masood has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasimi said.

Masood was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Feb. 13 in connection with the terrorist attack on the Khash–Zahedan road in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Qasimi added that the Pakistani ambassador to Iran met with the head of the Western Asia department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Iran’s discontent with an increased number of terrorist groups in Pakistan was voiced.

The Pakistani ambassador said that she will update Pakistan’s officials with Iran’s discontent over this issue.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz