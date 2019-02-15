By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia in Central Asia. Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation is multidimensional in nature, characterized by the proximity of approaches to international and regional affairs, focusing on the development of Eurasian integration processes.

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia lifted restrictions on the meat import from Kyrgyzstan, introduced in 2007, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection reported.

This decision was made in view of the improvement in the epizootic situation of foot and mouth disease in Kyrgyzstan on February 11, the ministry said.

Restrictions were imposed on the importation of meat, meat products, feed and feed additives in 2007.

The head of the Kyrgyz State Veterinary Inspectorate, Kalys Zhumakanov, previously informed the Russian side that the epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan has changed dramatically since then, and the Kyrgyz veterinary service has taken a series of measures in this direction over the past three years.

"The programs of rehabilitation and regionalization were introduced. There were no outbreaks of acute infectious diseases registered in Kyrgyzstan, the epizootic situation, including foot and mouth disease, is prosperous", the State Inspectorate assured.

The removal of temporary restrictions will allow the export of meat products and raw meat from enterprises that are included in the Eurasian Economic Union register.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia were established on March 20, 1992.

Kyrgyzstan has traditionally close relations with Russia - both countries are strategic partners, are included in such organizations and associations as the SCO, CSTO and the EEU.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan interact in the framework of such associations as the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Kyrgyzstan joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on August 12, 2015, of which Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia are also members.

Russia's exports to Kyrgyzstan following types of goods: mineral products; food products and agricultural raw materials; metals and products from them; chemical industry products; machinery, equipment and vehicles; wood and pulp and paper products; textiles and footwear.

The structure of Russian imports consists of the following groups of goods: cars, equipment and vehicles; metals and products from them; textiles and footwear; food products and agricultural raw materials; chemical industry products.

