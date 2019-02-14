By Trend

Moscow will support Syria’s demand in the UN Security Council that the US-led coalition halt air strikes against civilian facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Wednesday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The coalition regularly hits wrong targets while civilians become victims and civilian infrastructure facilities become victims. This is not a new trend," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

"We will support Syria in the UN Security Council and we will support the appeals by all the other countries that will suffer from this lawlessness committed by the armed forces of external players who have not been invited to their territory," Lavrov said.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry sent a message to the UN Security Council on January 20 with the demand to put an end to the Western coalition’s air strikes against communities in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

On January 19, the coalition’s aircraft attacked the community of al-Baghuz Fawqani, killing over 20 civilians, including women and children. The air strike was delivered when a group of residents tried to get out of the area controlled by the Islamic State terrorist organization.

