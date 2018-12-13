By Trend

Turkish-made weaponry will be used in the new military operations against the Syrian wing of the PKK - PYD/YPG terrorist organization in Syria's north, a source in the Turkish government told Trend on Dec. 13.

The source noted that during the earlier operations of the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch, the Turkish Armed Forces used domestically produced weaponry.

"It's important for the Turkish Armed Forces to avoid civilian casualties," the source said.

Despite the fact that it is too early to talk about the tactics that the Turkish Armed Forces will use, the source noted, it is possible that the anti-terrorist operations will be carried out in stages.

"It is expected that the forces of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) will also take part in the new military operations against the PYD/YPG terrorists in Syria's north," the source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently said that the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a new military operation within few days in northern Syria against PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization.

Erdogan claimed that there are American soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

"Despite that the US has promised Turkey that they would not support PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, the US did not keep its word," Erdogan said.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

Also, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

