By Trend

Iranian ambassador to Japan stressed the important role of cultural and art associations in reinforcing relations between Iran and Japan, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Morteza Rahmani Movahed made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with Chairman of Tokai-Iran Friendship Association Masaaki Kanda.

He appreciated efforts made by Tokai-Iran Friendship Association for introducing Iranian culture.

Rahmani Movahed also pointed to cultural commonalities as cause of developing ties between two countries.

Iranian envoy described the role of cultural officials and researchers as constructive in establishing friendly interactions among countries.

Meanwhile, Kanda referred to cultural commonalities between Iran and Japan.

He elaborated the activities of the association over the recent years.

Pointing to the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties, he invited Iranian ambassador to visit works made by Iranian and Japanese artists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz