144 reports of violations were registered at the early parliamentary elections in Armenia, Police Colonel Ashot Sargsyan said at a press conference at the Central Election Commission, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"144 messages: 36 in Yerevan and 108 in the regions were registered In the police units of Armenia. 58 of them concerned crimes, 86 did not contain evidence of a crime. Seven out of 58 reports were sent to military police units, one to the prosecutor’s office, one to the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee," said Sargsyan.

