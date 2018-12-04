By Trend

If the US wants to prevent Iran’s oil exports one day, Washington should know that oil exports from the Persian Gulf will stop, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, ILNA reported.

Rouhani was speaking in front of people in Iran’s Semnan Province.

He said Iran sells and will sell oil, adding that Iran’s oil exports cannot be prevented.

“The US wants to weaken Iran's ties with the world,” he said. “Iran has trusting relations with Iraq and Turkey in the west, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the north, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the east, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait in the south.”

"The US is trying to separate Europe, China, India and its neighbors from Iran," he noted. "Iran isn’t and won’t be enemy of any nation."

"Iran’s relations with the world will grow stronger every day," he said.

“We forecast a budget of 4.33 trillion rials [approximately $103 billion] for the next year,” Rouhani added. "Essential products will be provided at reasonable prices in the next year’s budget.”

