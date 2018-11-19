By Trend

Turkey will reach record levels in tourism,the country's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy said, Turkish media reported on Nov. 19.

The minister noted that by the end of 2018, Turkey will be visited by over 40 million tourists.

Presently, Turkey's tourism sector is actively developing, he said, adding that in 2019 tourism figures will be even higher than in 2018.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey had earlier noted that 5,425,845 tourists visited Turkey in September 2018, which is 15.64 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Some 589,754 tourists from Germany, 317,748 - from the UK, 308,066 - from Bulgaria and 195,850 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey in September 2018.

During the above-mentioned period, 1,899,103 tourists, accounting for 39.62 percent of the total number of tourists, visited the Turkish province of Antalya.

In September 2018, 1,235,301 tourists, accounting for 25.77 percent of the total number of tourists, visited Istanbul.

As of January-September 2018, 31,815,952 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.08 percent more than in January-September 2017.

