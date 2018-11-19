By Trend

Japan is ready to continue efforts on developing economic relations with Russia, Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday, Sputnik reported.

“I, as the minister responsible for economic cooperation with Russia, uniting the efforts of the Japanese government, is ready to continue efforts to concretize and improve the plan on strengthening the economic ties between our countries,” Seko said at a joint meeting of the Japanese-Russian and Russian-Japanese Economic Cooperation Committees in Tokyo.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he shared Putin's desire to put an end to the situation of absence of the peace treaty between Japan and Russia.

Previous year, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexander Galushka said that Japanese investors contributed over $16 billion into a total of 21 projects in the Russian Far East.

This month, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that Japanese and South Korean partners of the RDIF have confirmed readiness to pour investments into a digital project of the Russian Transneft Telecom, envisaging the creation of a submarine high-speed telecommunications cable connecting Russia.

---

