The 17th ministerial meeting of the CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) program will begin work in Ashgabat tomorrow, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conference is expected to be attended by ministers of investment and economy of the CAREC countries, heads of a number of international organizations, such as ADB, ECO, EBRD, IMF, IDB, SCO, UNDP, ESCAP, USAID, World Bank, WTO.

It is planned to review the strategic action plan for 2018-2030 of the CAREC program. The discussion of work to be implemented in the framework of cooperation in the areas of investment, economy and banking will take place during the meeting.

The Integrated Trade Program will be examined at the meeting, which will allow the countries of the region to expand their presence in the world markets.

The CAREC program initiated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) includes 11 countries (Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). Since 2001, in the framework of CAREC, more than $31.5 billion of investment has been mobilized in order to develop a multimodal transport route in the region, to address the issues of energy trade, security, etc.

